SUMMIT, Ill. — Family and authorities are looking for a missing veteran with dementia who left a shelter in Summit on Monday.

James Bonney was last seen at the shelter BEDS Plus, located in the 7600 block of 63rd Street in Summit, at around 10 a.m.

He left with bus cards and McDonald’s gift cards. Family, who lives in Chicago, believes he took the 63rd Street bus into the city.

Bonney, 71, was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, blue or black slacks and a cap on his head, family said.

“He is a loving person,” his daughter told WGN News. “His 30 grandkids are all waiting to hear from him.”

Bonney, who has early onset dementia, is 5’7″ and weighs 150 lbs. Family said he will respond to James or Jimmy.

Anyone who sees him can call 911 or Summit police at 708-563-4830.