BERWYN, Ill. — The Berwyn Police Department is seeking the public’s help in trying to locate an elderly Latino man.

Jose G. Arevalo, 83, was last seen Thursday, Dec. 1 around 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in Berwyn.

Important to note, Arevalo only speaks Spanish and suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. Family describes him as being 5’7″, weighing around 150 pounds, and will respond to being called Guadalupe, Pepe and/or Lupe.

Arevalo was last seen wearing a green colored flannel shirt, Cubs baseball hat, Eddie Bauer brand blue jeans with a flannel lining and black shoes (a flyer with pictures of Arevalo in the matching hat and photos of the matching shirt and shoes can be found at the bottom of this article).

If you or someone you know has information that can help find Arevalo, Berwyn PD asks you to reach out to them at (708) 795-5600.