WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a semi-truck fire that broke out on the Tri-State Tollway on Tuesday.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the fire, but the car hauler truck, which appear to be carrying at least two vehicles, was in flames when SkyCam 9 was over the scene along I-294 in Willow Springs around 4:45 p.m.

It appears some sort of crash may have ignited the blaze as at least two overturned vehicles could be seen immediately next to the fully engulfed truck and another overturned vehicle could be seen nearby, as fire crews worked to control the blaze.

Crews have shut down a portion of I-294 while they work to control the blaze, but the specific lanes that are impacted are currently unclear.

