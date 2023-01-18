OAK LAWN, Ill. — Police are looking for two suspects after a driver thwarted a carjacking in Oak Lawn on Wednesday.

The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of W. 89th Place. Police say the two armed suspects tried to steal a car but the driver had a gun and fired at about eight shots toward them.

The individuals took off in a black Jeep, which police later located in the 6200 block of W. 90th Street.

According to police, an unidentified getaway driver picked up the suspected carjackers in an older white Dodge Charger with damage on the rear passenger door.

The victim was not hurt.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Authorities did not provide a description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (708) 907-4051 or text tips to (708) 613-8477.