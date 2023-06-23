BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A person is dead and another person injured after they were hit by a semi-truck trailer on I-55 in Bolingbrook early Friday morning, police said.

Police were dispatched to the location of I-55 northbound at milepost 267 in Bolingbrook around 3:23 a.m., responding to a fatal crash.

Police said a vehicle was pulled over onto the right shoulder of the road when the driver and a passenger exited the vehicle. They were standing close to the third lane when they were both struck by a semi-truck.

The driver of a semi-truck fled the scene, police said. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene and the passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injures.

Closures were in place as emergency responders and police investigated.