WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — As police search for suspects and motive in the Willowbrook Juneteenth mass shooting, the focus shifts from the crime, to those most affected by it — the victims.

At the center of it all is Reginald ‘Reggie’ Meadows, the man identified by the DuPage County Coroner’s Office as the victim who was fatally shot in the abdomen early Sunday morning.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help the Meadows family cover his funeral costs, the page also aims to help provide a financial safety net for his two children — RJ and Gabby — who are now tasked with navigating life without their father.

“They’re absolutely devastated,” said Robert Fakhouri, an attorney representing the family.

Fakhouri said he is looking into past reports of trouble at the same location over previous Juneteenth celebrations.

“This was the third time that this Juneteenth celebration was occurring on this private property,” Fakhouri said. “The property owner allowed individuals to gather on his property. Allowed a film production crew to come in to film music videos is my understanding, and no security measures.”

As for this year, the violence marred what had started off as a peaceful celebration in an unincorporated Willowbrook strip mall, witnesses told WGN.

“Unfortunately this had to happen because it was a really fun celebration in years prior,” said Jenilynn Humble, a nearby Willowbrook resident. “But not this year, not at all.”