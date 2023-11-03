CHICAGO — The City of Chicago’s 110th Christmas tree is being donated by the De La Cruz family of Darien.

The 45-foot Colorado Blue Spruce will be cut down Friday morning and arrive in Millennium Park on Monday.

The tree will be illuminated during the Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 17.

This year’s tree lighting ceremony, presented by Powering Chicago with leadership support from the Millennium Park Foundation and the Pritzker Foundation, will include multiple viewing locations with screens and concessions in the Park.

Please visit Chicago.gov/Holiday for full program lineup and schedule.