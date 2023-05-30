CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. — Chicago Ridge’s RidgeFest has been canceled due to safety concerns.

Organizers announced over the weekend on social media that the village board canceled the annual festival due to safety concerns.

A statement on Facebook reads in part, “…the Village Board made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s RidgeFest due to safety concerns. This was not an easy decision to make, but the safety of everyone is and always will be first priority of our town.”

The festival was scheduled for the end of July and Ted Nugent was the headliner.

The announcement follows the cancelation of other Chicago area festivals. Last week, leaders from Most Holy Redeemer Church in Evergreen Park canceled their annual carnival in mid-June over safety concerns. And earlier in May, Tinley Park police canceled the final day of The Armed Forces Weekend Carnival due to safety concerns stemming from a crowd incident that occurred on one of the days.