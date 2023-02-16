WILL COUNTY, Ill. — Three men face additional charges in a deadly shooting at a Halloween party in Joliet Township after a third victim died nearly a year after the incident.

Will County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced first-degree murder charges for Jeremy Lopez, Thomas Lopez, and Joskar S. Ramos in connection to the Oct. 31, 2021 shooting. Two people, Holly Mathews and Jonathan Ceballos, died on scene from gunshot wounds. More than a dozen people were injured, including Sergio Hernandez, who had been paralyzed.

Joskar S. Ramos Jeremy Lopez Thomas Lopez

Deputies learned that Hernandez died from injuries related to the shooting on Oct. 30, 2022.

As a result, the charges against all three men were upgraded.

All three offenders remain incarcerated at Will County Adult Detention Facility awaiting trial. Bond was set at $10 million each with 10% required for release.