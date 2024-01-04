NEW LENOX, Ill. — According to a report this week, a Catholic high school in Chicago’s Southwest suburbs is facing another million-dollar lawsuit over allegations of sexual harassment.

The news outlet Patch reported that the father of a former student and hockey player at Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox is suing the school for more than $1 million, claiming his son was bullied and sexually harassed so severely by his former teammates that he attempted suicide.

The family says it filed more than 50 complaints with the school, but administrators dismissed the team’s behavior.

Just a month ago, Providence Catholic agreed to a $2 million settlement with another former student over rape allegations.