OAK LAWN, Ill. — A carjacking suspect robbed a man of his cell phone and wallet at a gas station in Oak Lawn Wednesday morning.

Oak Lawn police responded to a BP station, located in the 11000 block of South Pulaski, at around 8:30 a.m.

A man was inside the gas station when he noticed another man enter his vehicle and take his phone and wallet.

The man then went to confront the suspect and had a plastic bag pointed at him in a motion that suggested there was a gun, police said.

The suspect, described as a Latino mean wearing a neon yellow safety jacket, white hardhat and a mask, then left the gas station in a silver Honda CRV.

Authorities believe the silver Honda CRV was carjacked in Chicago. It was later found burnt out in Chicago, Oak Lawn police said.

The man wanted in the gas station robbery is also believed to have conducted an armed robbery Wednesday morning in Worth.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can text a tip to 708-613-8477 or by calling police at 708-907-4051.