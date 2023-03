BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A vigil is set to honor the family killed Sunday in a Bolingbrook home invasion.

The vigil, taking place at DuPage Township Levy Center, will honor the memory of 40-year-old Cartez Daniel, 17-year-old Samiyah Shelton-Tillman and 9-year-old Sanai Daniels, who were fatally shot inside of their Bolingbrook home on Lee Lane.

The vigil was scheduled to being at 5:30 p.m.