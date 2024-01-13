MORRIS, Ill. — An investigation by fire officials is underway on Saturday after the roof of a building in the southwest suburbs partially collapsed.

The roof two-story building in the 300 block of Liberty Street, in Morris, caved in on Saturday morning.

The building houses commercial space on the bottom floor and has apartments on the second floor. Officials say all residents had time to escape.

Photo provided by Joannie Joan Photo provided by Joannie Joan Photo provided by Joannie Joan

Photos provided by viewer Joannie Joan, who was at the scene following the collapse, showed at last two emergency vehicles responding and several bricks missing from the façade on the north side.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the collapse, but the recent winter storms brought rain, wet snow and strong winds to Chicagoland this week.

Authorities say no injuries were reported and it remains unclear if the building is habitable.

Authorities are now working to determine whether the building can be repaired or if it needs to be torn down.