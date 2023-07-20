ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy from Chicago faces felony charges following a double shooting at an entertainment center in Romeoville last month that left a 19-year-old dead and a 16-year-old hospitalized.

The juvenile suspect, who police did not name due to his age, was taken into custody Thursday in the 4500 block of N. Magnolia Ave. in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood in relation to the June 23 shooting.

Police responded to a call of shots fired around 8:40 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road at Scene75 Entertainment Center. According to police, a verbal argument ended in gunfire.

Police said the suspected shooter fled the scene. Despite police quickly identifying the suspect involved, when Illinois State Police troopers later encountered the vehicle near Interstate 80 at Torrence Avenue, the suspected shooter was not inside.

The 16-year-old was booked for first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. He is currently being held on a $5,000,000 bond.

***The video above is from a previous story***