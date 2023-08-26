WHEATON, Ill. — DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Burr Ridge Chief of Police John Madden announced Saturday that bond has been set for a Willowbrook man accused of firing a handgun from his car at another vehicle.

Judge Alex McGimpsey set bail at $600,000 for 52-year-old Antonio Garcia-Dealba, who was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a class one felony.

The Burr Ridge Police Department said officers responded to a call of shots fired around 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the 105600 block of Kingery Highway. After arriving on scene and conducting an investigation, police identified Garcia-Dealba as a suspect and took him into custody later that day without incident.

According to police’s investigation, it is alleged that Garcia-Dealba and the victim were waiting in the left-hand turn lane of westbound 91st Street at Kingery Highway, with the victim in a vehicle behind Garcia-Dealba.

When the light turned green, Garcia-Dealba allegedly did not move, causing the victim to honk her horn behind him. After extending his middle finger at the victim, Garcia-Dealba turned left onto southbound Kingery Highway.

Police said Garcia-Dealba allegedly pulled into the right lane of Kingery Highway and slowed down, at which time the victim passed him in the left-hand lane of Kingery Highway. As the victim passed Garcia-Dealba, he allegedly pointed a gun at her vehicle and fired one shot, hitting her rear passenger door, and fled the scene.

“The allegations that the road rage suspect fired a handgun at the victim’s car is a very serious matter,” Madden said. “When firearms are involved, it escalates the situation to a potentially life-threatening level.”

Garcia-Dealba is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 11 in the 18th Judicial Circuit Court.