BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Three people are dead, including one juvenile girl, after a home invasion in Bolingbrook Sunday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Lee Lane around 8:15 p.m. Sunday on a report of a possible home invasion. After police arrived on scene, they found three adults and one juvenile had been shot.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday, one man, one woman and a juvenile girl have been pronounced dead, with one woman being taken to a local hospital for treatment. It is unclear what condition she is currently in.

Police have no one in custody at this time.

Bolingbrook Police are conducting an active investigation and anyone with information that can aid police in the investigation of this incident are encouraged to reach out to Bolingbrook PD’s Investigative Division at (630) 226-8620, or submit a tip online at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org.