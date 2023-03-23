BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Residents in the Village of Bridgeview are urged to boil their water as a precaution due to ongoing work on a water main break.

The water system required repairs on Thursday. The Village of Bridgeview Public Works submitted a water sample for bacteriological testing and is awaiting confirmation that the water quality in Bridgeview is safe for drinking.

This process is expected to take anywhere from 24-48 hours.

Residents are asked to boil their water for a least five minutes before use for cooking, drinking, food preparation, washing dishes and/or brushing teeth.