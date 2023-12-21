OSWEGO, Ill. — Barnes & Noble is planning to open a new location in Oswego next year.

According to a news release from the village, the company plans on renovating the space at 2490 Route 34 in Prairie Market.

This was previously a 16,000-square-foot DSW store near Best Buy.

Construction is expected to start next month. The store is expected to open in summer 2024.

“Bookstores are one of my favorite spots,” Village President Ryan Kauffman said in the release. “This new addition promises to be a haven for literature lovers and a vibrant hub for intellectual engagement. It’s not only a step forward in enhancing the cultural fabric of our town, but will also elevate and diversify our retail offerings.”