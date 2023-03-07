BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — The 17-year-old accused of killing three people, including his girlfriend, during a home invasion in Bolingbrook has pleaded not guilty.

Byrion Montgomery walked into the courtroom Tuesday morning with a dazed look on his face — taking a moment to slightly wave at family.

In court, his public defender entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Montgomery is facing 13 charges as an adult after police responded at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 100 block of Lee Lane.

Four total people were shot and three people, later identified as Cartez Daniels, 40, Samiya A. Shelton-Tillman, 17, and Sanai Daniels, died from their injuries.

Tania Stewart, 34, was also shot and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Montgomery was taken into custody around two hours later near his home. Police believe he acted alone and was dating Tillman at the time of the shooting.

He is being held on a $20 million bond and expected to be arraigned on March 30.