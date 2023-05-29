ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Fundraising efforts for a southwest suburban police officer hospitalized after being shot in the line of duty last week have totaled more than $80,000, with the money aimed towards helping with medical expenses.

Officer Dominic Thielmannm, a six-year veteran of the Romeoville Police Department, was shot in the shoulder on May 25 during a foot pursuit. According to the GoFundMe, the bullet traveled upward, exiting through Officer Thielmannm’s chin. He also suffered a skull fracture.

Officer Thielmannm is receiving treatment at Loyola University Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit for his injuries.

The GoFundMe has raised nearly $82,000 of its $99,000 goal.

The alleged gunman was taken into custody by authorities after an hours-long manhunt. According to police, the suspect has a lengthy criminal record and was out on parole at the time of the shooting.