WILL COUNTY, Ill. — An investigation is underway on Saturday afternoon after a child was killed and a woman was badly injured after the two were both stabbed over a dozen times in unincorporated Plainfield Township, authorities say.

According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to a home in the 16200 block of South Lincoln Highway, just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, on reports that a woman was allegedly being attacked by her landlord with a knife. Authorities say the woman told police that she ran into a bathroom of the home while fighting off her attacker and dialing 911.

Will County deputies and officers from the Plainfield Police Department responded and after arriving on the scene, they located a man sitting outside of the home. Police say he was found sitting upright near the driveway and had suffered a laceration to his forehead. Currently, it is unclear how he sustained the wound.

According to authorities, deputies then went inside the home and found a 32-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy who had both suffered over a dozen stab wounds to the chest, torso and upper extremities.

The boy was transported to the hospital in critical condition and authorities say he later succumbed to his injuries. The woman involved was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say the suspect in the stabbings, was taken to the hospital and after being treated for injuries, he was transported to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex for questioning by detectives.

Authorities say the weapon used in the deadly stabbings has been recovered and an investigation is currently underway.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the stabbing and police say no criminal charges have been filed.