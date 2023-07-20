BURBANK, Ill. — Police in southwest suburban Burbank are searching for a suspect after an elderly woman was found dead in her home.

Police said the 77-year-old was discovered by officers around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after a well-being check in the 8500 block of South Normandy Avenue.

The medical examiner has ruled the woman’s death a homicide, saying she had multiple sharp force injuries.

Burbank police believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

No one is in custody. An investigation is underway.