CREST HILL, Ill. — A 6-year-old child was taken to the hospital on Thursday after being shot in Crest Hill.

According to the Crest Hill Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Pioneer Road on reports of a shooting on Thursday.

Crest Hill PD said a 6-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle when they were shot. The child was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and not random.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

