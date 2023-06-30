TINLEY PARK, Ill. — A 5-year-old girl has died after she was found unresponsive Friday evening at a water park in Tinley Park.

According to the city officials, park district employees found the girl around 4 p.m. at the White Water Canyon Water Park.

Employees started CPR before paramedics arrived, took over CPR and took the girl to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

An official cause and manner of death haven’t been determined yet by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

It’s not clear at this time how long the girl was underwater.

A spokesperson for the Tinley Park-Park District said additional information isn’t being released at this time out of respect for the family.

“Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and loved ones,” the statement read.