JOLIET, Ill. — Five people were critically injured following a crash involving a semi-truck early Monday in Joliet.

Just before 5:15 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of South Chicago Street and McDonough Street on the report of a crash with injuries.

Police believe a Volkswagen Passat went through a red light and struck a semi-truck heading southbound on Chicago.

The Volkswagen contained two males and three females. They were transported in critical condition.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The roadway continues to be closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 815-724-3010.