ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Four people, including two children, were found fatally shot in Romeoville.

Police were conducting a well-being check around 8:40 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Concord Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered four deceased individuals, two adults and two children, with gunshot wounds.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

According to police, investigators believe the shooting happened sometime early Sunday morning.

Police are expected to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Romeoville Police Department at: 815-886-7219.

No further information has been provided at this time.