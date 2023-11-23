MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — Three men were charged Thursday after being taken into custody following an armed robbery of a southwest suburban liquor store Wednesday, according to the Midlothian Police Department (MPD).

From left-to-right, 52-year-old Lourenzie Conner, 53-year-old Gentree Mcelroy, and 35-year-old Michael D. Lewis. (Courtesy: Midlothian Police Department)

MPD said Gentree Mcelroy, Lourenzie Conner and Michael D. Lewis were all charged with aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery, while Mcelroy was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and violation of his parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections.

According to MPD, the armed robbery took place around 11 a.m. Wednesday at Emporium Liquors near the intersection of 147th Street and Springfield Avenue. A SWAT team arrived and helped resolve a situation where two of the three suspects barricaded themselves inside the liquor store before eventually being taken into police custody.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported from the incident.

Mcelroy, Conner and Lewis are set for a detention hearing at Markham Courthouse. It is unclear when the hearing will take place at this time.