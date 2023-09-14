BEDFORD PARK, Ill. — A tent collapsed in Bedford Park Thursday morning and 26 people were sent to the hospital.

Bedford Park police said the tent collapsed near the Cintas Bedford Park location, which is in the 5600 block of West 73rd Street, at around 10:45 a.m.

Authorities transferred 26 people suffering from various injuries. Five of the patients were transported in serious condition.

In a statement, Cintas said several employees were injured in an employee-appreciation event at the Design Collective facility.

Police said the cause of the collapse is currently being investigated.

“The health and safety of our employee-partners is our number one priority,” the statement read. “We are cooperating with local officials to determine the cause of the incident. Cintas will continue to monitor the situation and do everything we can to assist our employee-partners during this time.”

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was also at the scene to investigate.