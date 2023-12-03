BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A 20-year-old man was shot during a carjacking while he was trying to leave for work late Saturday night in Bolingbrook, police said.

Bolingbrook Police Department officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to the 400 block of North Bolingbrook Drive and found the man with a gunshot wound to the leg when they arrived.

Police said the man said he was walking to his car to go to work when two men who were wearing ski masks and demanded his car and keys. One of the men shot him in the leg.

The two men then took the man’s black Dodge Charger and left the area, according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is stable.

Neither of them have been located yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 630-226-8620. Tips can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.