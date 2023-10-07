COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Police say two teens are in custody in connection to an alleged carjacking of a Mercedes Benz and a police chase that left an officer injured on Friday.

According to police, around 12:25 p.m. on Friday, officers spotted a Mercedes Benz in the 800 block of Ewing Street that they believed was involved in an aggravated carjacking that occurred earlier in the morning near 107th Street and La Grange Road in Cook County.

While on the scene, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy who exited a home near the parked vehicle.

While investigating, officers spotted a person, who was later identified as a 15-year-old boy, who appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat of the car. Police approached the Mercedes Benz and officers say that is when the teen in the driver’s seat allegedly put the car in drive and attempted to flee the scene by driving around police vehicles in the area. Police allege that the teen almost hit an officer while attempting to flee the scene.

Police say an officer fired a shot at the vehicle but did not hit the suspect, who then continued to flee the scene, leading police on a pursuit.

Officers say they followed the vehicle to an area near Plainfield Road and Pennsylvania Avenue where the driver of the Mercedes allegedly hit an unmarked Joliet squad car, with an officer inside, and continued fleeing from police.

According to police, the chase eventually came to an end in the 1700 block of Plainfield Road in Crest Hill after the teen allegedly hit cars that were not involved in the chase. Police say the teen fled from the vehicle on foot before he was apprehended by officers.

Following a search of the vehicle, police say they recovered a rifle.

Police say after the chase, officers returned to the home in the 800 block of Ewing Street, where the 16-year-old boy was arrested, to conduct a search of the home. Following a search, officers recovered three handguns and ammunition.

According to police, the Joliet officer who was inside the unmarked squad car that was hit suffered minor injuries, and the officer who fired his weapon at the suspect was placed on administrative leave, in accordance with the department’s policy.

Police say the 15-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer, fleeing and eluding a peace officer, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and criminal trespass to a vehicle. The 16-year-old boy has been charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.