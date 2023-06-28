WILMINGTON, Ill. — Two people were killed and several others injured in a crash on I-55 in Wilmington late Tuesday.

Officials say four vehicles, including two semi-trucks, were involved in a wrong way crash around 9:50 p.m.

Police said a wrong way driver struck another vehicle head on.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Four others were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition, three others are in serious condition.

Southbound lanes were closed at Lorenzo Road for several hours. Lanes reopened around 5 a.m.

Police are investigating.