WILL COUNTY, Ill. — Two people are dead following a head-on collision Tuesday morning in rural Will County.

At around 5:10 a.m., police responded to the area of Route 113 and Irish Lane on the report of a crash with injuries.

Police believe a pick-up truck and and a passenger vehicle were involved in a head-on collision.

The two occupants of the truck were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sole passenger of the passenger vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

All lanes are currently blocked. No other information is available at this time.