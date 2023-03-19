WILL COUNTY, Ill. — Two people are dead and two people are injured after a fiery crash Sunday morning in Will County.

According to the Manhattan Fire Protection District, three vehicles were involved in a crash around 8:20 a.m. near Route 45 and Peotone Wilmington Road.

One of the cars was on fire and all of the cars had heavy damage, according to a news release from the fire protection district.

Two people died at the scene and two people were taken to hospitals, according to the release. Their conditions haven’t been released.

The identities of those involved haven’t been released.

The crash is under investigation by the Will County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.