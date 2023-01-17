JOLIET, Ill. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night after he was struck by a total of three vehicles.

Just after 5:15 p.m., authorities responded to South Chicago Street (Route 53) and Schweitzer Road on the report of an accident.

Police believe 19-year-old Aidan Wilda, of Lockport, was northbound on South Chicago Street on his Yahama motorcycle.

At some point, a Toyota RAV4, driven by a 57-year-old Elwood woman, attempted to make a left turn onto southbound South Chicago Street from westbound Schweitzer Road. Wilda’s motorcycle collided with the rear driver’s side of the RAV4, police said.

Wilda was ejected from his motorcycle and then was struck by two additional vehicles in the northbound lanes.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by Joliet police.