HOMER GLEN, Ill. — An 18-year-old died late Wednesday night and a woman is in critical condition following a head-on crash in Homer Glen.

Officers responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash just after 11:40 p.m. in the 17000 block of South Cedar Road. Police determined the incident began as a head-on crash then a subsequent vehicle collided into the wreck.

Police believe a 2009 Nissan SUV, driven by a 42-year-old Lockport woman, was traveling southbound on Cedar Road when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2004 Dodge sedan, driven by an 18-year-old Lockport woman.

The 18-year-old, later identified as Abigail Thomas, was pronounced dead at the scene and the 42-year-old woman was transported to Silver Cross Hospital in critical condition.

A 2010 Cadillac collided with the initial crash a short time after the incident and slid into a ditch.

The occupants suffered minor injuries.

No other information was provided at this time.