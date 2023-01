PLAINFIELD, Ill. — An 18-year-old suburban man died late Monday night following a crash on I-55 in Will County.

Illinois State Police said a 2022 Grey Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound near mile marker 258, located in Plainfield, when the 18-year-old driver lost control at around 11:40 p.m.

The vehicle went off the roadway, ended up in a ditch and struck a tree.

The 18-year-old, from Bolingbrook, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld at this time.