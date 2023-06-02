BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A teenage girl was shot in Bolingbrook Friday afternoon.

According to police, the 17-year-old was shot in the area of Lexington Drive and Lee Lane. She was taken to the hospital where she has stabilized.

Police believe two male teens are responsible for the shooting and are searching for them.

Police say the shooting is not random but did issue a shelter in place alert for residents in the area. It has since been lifted.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772