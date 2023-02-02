TINLEY PARK, Ill — Thursday, Feb. 2, marks the 15th anniversary of the fatal shootings at a Lane Bryant in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

Six women, all store employees, were shot. Five – Rhoda McFarland, 42, of Joliet; Jennifer Bishop, 34, of South Bend, Ind.; Sarah Szafranski, 22, of Oak Forest; Connie Woolfolk, 37, of Flossmoor; and Carrie Hudek Chiuso, 33, of Frankfort – died from their injuries.

The case remains unsolved.

Police said on Feb. 2, 2008, a man posing as a delivery driver pulled a gun, forced the women into a back room and shot them. The store employee who survived provided police with a description of the killer.

3D sketch of Lane Bryant murders suspect

Police said the suspect is a man between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches tall with a husky build and broad shoulders. He was 25 to 39 years old at the time of the killings.

One day before the 10-year anniversary of the murders, Tinley Park police released a 3D sketch of the suspect.

Police continue to search for the person responsible as authorities say they have followed up on close to 7,500 leads.

In addition to a sketch of the murder suspect, an audio recording of his voice from the 911 call continues to be available on the village’s government website.

Police released no new information on Thursday, however.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tinley Park Police Department at (708) 444-5300. A $100,000 reward remains for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offender.