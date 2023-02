LEMONT, Ill. — One person died following a residential fire Wednesday night in Lemont.

Just after 9 p.m., authorities responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane.

One person exited the home as crews arrived and let them know someone else was still in the home.

The person was located and the pair were transported to a local hospital. One occupant died as a result of the fire, authorities said.

The home is uninhabitable and the cause remains under investigation.