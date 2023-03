LOCKPORT, Ill. — One person died and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Lockport.

The crash happened just before 6:40 a.m. near Route 171 and Riley Avenue.

Police said two vehicles were involved and it was a head-on collision.

One driver was declared dead at the scene and the other driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes of Route 171 in the area are shut down.