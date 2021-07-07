Southport Lanes & Billiards in Lakeview to close, will begin liquidation July 20

CHICAGO — After outlasting the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic and the Prohibition Era, Southport Lanes & Billiards announced they will not reopen due to difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Located at 3325 North Southport Avenue in Lakeview, Southport Lanes will be liquidating all of their materials, including pool tables, bowling balls and memorabilia.
The liquidation will begin on July 20, and will also feature the following items available for purchase.
- Pool balls and cues
- 4 bowling lanes
- 4 antique manual pinsetters
- 2 historic murals
- Illinois Bell Phone Booth
- The Actual Bar, dating back to 1922
- Barware and tap handles
- Restaurant furniture
- Famous signage
- Full service kitchen equipment
- TVs and audio visual equipment
Southport Lanes poured their last beer on September 27, 2020 and have been out of operation since then.
