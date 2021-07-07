Southport Lanes & Billiards in Lakeview to close, will begin liquidation July 20

CHICAGO — After outlasting the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic and the Prohibition Era, Southport Lanes & Billiards announced they will not reopen due to difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located at 3325 North Southport Avenue in Lakeview, Southport Lanes will be liquidating all of their materials, including pool tables, bowling balls and memorabilia.

The liquidation will begin on July 20, and will also feature the following items available for purchase.

Pool balls and cues

4 bowling lanes

4 antique manual pinsetters

2 historic murals

Illinois Bell Phone Booth

The Actual Bar, dating back to 1922

Barware and tap handles

Restaurant furniture

Famous signage

Full service kitchen equipment

TVs and audio visual equipment

Southport Lanes poured their last beer on September 27, 2020 and have been out of operation since then.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.