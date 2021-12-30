Southlake Mall on lockdown as police investigate shots fired

HOBART, Ind. – Southlake Mall in Northwest Indiana is currently on lockdown as officers investigate a report of shots fired.

Within the last hour, authorities responded to the mall, located off of US 30 in Hobart.

Mall security told WGN News a shooting took place. Police have responded to an “active situation.”

As of 12:35, police said there is not “a current threat.” It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at Southlake Mall in Hobart. The @HobartPolice asked to share that there is no current threat to the public. More info will be release later. @cbschicago @nbcchicago @ABC7Chicago @WGNNews @fox32news @nwi @RegionNewsNow pic.twitter.com/vIHGxikUtp — Sgt. Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) December 30, 2021

Southlake Mall is the largest mall in Northwest Indiana.

