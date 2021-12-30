Southlake Mall on lockdown as police investigate shots fired

HOBART, Ind. – Southlake Mall in Northwest Indiana is currently on lockdown as officers investigate a report of shots fired.
Within the last hour, authorities responded to the mall, located off of US 30 in Hobart.
Mall security told WGN News a shooting took place. Police have responded to an “active situation.”
As of 12:35, police said there is not “a current threat.” It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.
Southlake Mall is the largest mall in Northwest Indiana.
WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.