MATTESON, Ill. — Two people were killed late Thursday night in a shooting in south suburban Matteson.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4100 block of Lindenwood Drive just before 10:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found a 20-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the head. The 16-year-old boy also suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Both were rushed to St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields, where they were pronounced dead.

According to police, the shooting victims did not reside in Matteson. The shooting incident appears to be isolated, officials added.

There was no imminent danger to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Matteson Police Department at (708) 503-3130.