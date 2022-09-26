OAK FOREST, Ill. — A vigil in memory of the victims killed in a domestic violence attack in Oak Forest last Friday – a mother and two of her children – will take place Monday night.

Lupe Gomez, 43, Briana Rodriguez, 22, and Emilio Rodriquez, 20. Neighbors called police after seeing Gomez’s husband, 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, allegedly shooting them outside their home in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane in Oak Forest around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Witnesses say Carlos Gomez then ran back inside, barricading himself in the home. Police say he then set it on fire.

The Cook County Medical Examiner later confirmed that Carlos Gomez was found inside the house with a headshot wound.

Once police arrived on the scene, they found two of the victims in the driveway and another in the street. They were all taken to the hospital, where they later died. Two younger siblings – teenage girls – escaped the home unharmed.

Neighbors reported they had recently seen police activity at the home and that Lupe Gomez wanted a divorce.

Police records show her husband, Carlos Gomez, was arrested in December 2016 for assault and domestic battery.

At Monday night’s vigil, organizers will hand out purple candles for Domestic Violence Awareness. It is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Oak Forest City Hall.