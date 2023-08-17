LANSING, Ill. — Video released Thursday shows the moment an armored vehicle was robbed at a Chase Bank ATM in Lansing.

FBI officials said three armed, thin male suspects approached a person who was accessing the ATM outside the Chase Bank at 16767 Torrence Avenue on Wednesday. There, the group verbally demanded money from the ATM with guns displayed.

The FBI described one suspect as wearing black pants, a black hoodie, white tennis shoes, and black gloves. The second suspect was described as wearing black pants, a green hoodie, a backpack, gloves, and white tennis shoes. A third suspect as wearing black pants, a gray hoodie, tennis shoes, black gloves, and a black mask.

No injuries were reported from the robbery and the suspects are considered still at large.

Anyone with information that can aid the FBI in their investigation of this robbery can report tips at 312-421-6700, or online at tips.fbi.gov