DOLTON, Ill. — An alert has been issued following a possible kidnapping Sunday night in Dolton.

At around 5 p.m., police said a female, unknown age, entered an AutoZone, located in the 800 block of East Sibley Boulevard.

The female told the cashier that she met a man on a dating app and he was not letting her go, police said. She had “obvious” bruising to her neck, arms and had a bandage on her right hand, which was bleeding.

Moments later, a man, described as Black wearing a black jogging outfit with green shoes and no laces, entered the store. Police said he told the female that it was “enough” and brought her back to a white Chevy mini-van.

It was last seen driving away westbound on Sibley. Police sent a surveillance image of the vehicle showing it in Riverdale near Indiana and 144th Sunday at around 5:15 p.m.

The FBI has been asked for assistance. Anyone with information on the vehicle’s whereabouts can call 911.