ORLAND PARK, Ill. — One suburban teenager is at-large Tuesday after two other teens were arrested and charged in relation to a December robbery that happened at a Life Time Fitness, according to local police.

The Orland Park Police Department (ORPD) said a warrant for the arrest of 18-year-old Hickory Hills-resident Nooh Masoud was issued Tuesday after two other suburban 19-year-old’s — Simi Hirmiz and Hadi Abu-Atelah — were arrested and charged nearly two weeks earlier.

Masoud is wanted for robbery, mob action and aggravated battery — all felonies where if Masoud is found guilty of each, he could face up to 6-15 years in prison.

19-year-old’s Sami Hirmiz (left) and Hadi Abu-Atelah (right), courtesy of the Orland Park Police Department.

Abu-Atelah and Hirmiz were both charged with a count of robbery, while Hirmiz was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest. Robbery is a class two felony in the state of Illinois that carries a penalty of 3-7 years in prison, if the defendant is found guilty.

Investigators of the robbery said police arrested Hirmiz on Jan. 4 after learning he was scheduled to appear at the Bridgeview Courthouse regarding an unrelated incident. Police said Hirmiz tried to flee, but was taken into custody. Later the same day, Abu-Atelah was taken into police custody at his home without incident.

ORPD could not find Masoud and he did not turn himself in, which led to the warrant being issued Tuesday.

According to ORPD, this series of events stimmed from a Dec. 10 robbery of the Life Time Fitness found in the 16300 block of LaGrange Road in Orland Park.

They said their initial investigation revealed the victim and the three acquaintances — Abu-Atelah, Hirmiz and Masoud — all previously knew each other when they got into an argument with the victim sometime around 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 in a common area of Life Time Fitness.

The victim entered the locker room and the three suspects followed him in, at which point they are alleged to have assaulted the victim, kicking and punching him in the face and body numerous times, before stealing the victim’s cell phone and fleeing the building.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder suffered from the assault.

If you or someone you know has information that could help lead ORPD toward making an arrest of Masoud — or have information in relation to the Dec. 10 robbery at Life Time Fitness — ORPD Commander Kenneth Rosinski can be contacted at 708-364-8107.