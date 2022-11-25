PARK FOREST, Ill. — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in Park Forest Friday.

Police said a family member of the toddler brought him to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen around 11:15 a.m. and then the child was immediately airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital to undergo surgery.

According to police, it is currently unknown whether or not the child was shot accidentally or intentionally, or where exactly in Park Forest this shooting happened.

The Park Forest Police Department and detectives are investigating with the assistance of the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Park Forest Police Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.

