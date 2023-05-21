TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Tinley Park police canceled the final day of The Armed Forces Weekend Carnival due to safety concerns stemming from a flash mob incident on Saturday.

According to police, about 400 teenagers were at the carnival in response to a social media post.

Police said the teens were running through the parking lot at the 80th Avenue train station and were getting into fights in an attempt to disrupt the event.

Most of the teens were released back to their parents, but police did issue five citations.

Tinley Park police said the decision was made to cancel Sunday’s event after they learned another flash mob was planned.