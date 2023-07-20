PARK FOREST, Ill. — A vigil was held Thursday evening in Park Forest to remember a 5-year-old girl who was killed by her grandparents.

Last Friday, her grandparents, Klent Elwoods, 62, and Lisa Jones, 57, were charged with first-degree murder after they admitted to physically abusing Jada Moore.

“That was my baby,” Jada’s mother, Kimberly Elwoods, said. “That was my angel.”

Kimberly said Jada was very loving and sweet.

“Always trying to make you smile with her. She was the sweetest little girl,” Kimberly said.

Jada was temporarily living with her grandfather since March in his home in the 300 block of Osage Street.

Kimberly said she was trying to get back on her feet and start a new job in Atlanta.

The plan was to pick her daughter back up next month, bring her back to Atlanta and enroll her in school.

“I thought he was a standup guy but he was really a monster, him and his wife,” Kimberly said.

She said she had no idea her daughter was in danger and just wants justice for her little girl.

Jada’s wake and funeral will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Leak & Sons Funeral Home in Country Club Hills.